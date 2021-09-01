JD Wetherspoon hit by supply chain disruption as beers unavailable

Pub goers hoping to order a pint of Carling or Coors have been left disappointed after JD Wetherspoon confirmed shortages of some products.

The pub chain did not know how many sites had been impacted by beer shortages but said it was only aware of supply issues with Carling and Coors beers.

Some customers have been told by their local that they cannot order a pint of Bud Light either, according to social media posts.

A spokesperson for the pub chain said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

Supplies were affected by a shortage of deliveries of Heineken, the chain’s biggest supplier, owing to industrial action.

JDW’s spokesperson added: “As a result of a shortage of deliveries of Heineken, some other products ran out in some locations – for example Carling and Coors lagers.

“As of today, the majority of pubs, we believe, are now fully stocked, but some pubs may be short of a few brands, pending deliveries in the next few days.”

Food outlets that have been hit by supply issues this summer include McDonald’s, Nando’s and Greggs while big name supermarkets have also endured empty shelves.

Chicken restaurant Nando’s was forced to temporarily close dozens of restaurants earlier this summer as it ran out of chicken while McDonald’s took milkshakes off its menu.

It comes as the country is facing a shortfall of HGV drivers, with the hospitality and retail sectors imploring the government to intervene.

Many HGV drivers returned home to different countries following Brexit and the Covid lockdowns, leaving the nation with a shortfall of around 100,000 drivers.

The sector has called for lorry drivers to be included on the shortage occupations lists, which would enable overseas workers to fill vacancies. However, a review of the list is not due until later this year.

The government has announced plans to streamline the process for new drivers to become qualified to drive such vehicles and to up the number of driving tests.