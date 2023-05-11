JD Sports chosen by Compare the Market’s Platt, as fashion chain woos industry veteran CFO

JD Sports has drafted in financial veteran Dominic Platt as its new chief financial officer, as the group ploughs ahead with its five year growth strategy

Platt is currently chief of finances at BGL Group, one of the UK’s top digital distributors of financial services and owner of Compare the Market, he also sits on the board of retailer N Brown.

The leisure giant, which recently splurged £425m on French leisure brand Courir, said Platt will join the role later this year.

Platt replaces Neil Greenhalgh who will leave the business later in the summer having completed the publication of the Annual Report for the year to 28 January 2023.

JD Sports – ‘next chapter’

Platt was drafted in by JD Sports’s head Regis Schultz, with whom he previously worked at Darty, a French retailer, which sells electronics.

“Having worked closely with Dominic before, I am certain his financial expertise, deep knowledge of governance and strategic counsel will be crucial in helping to drive forward the next chapter in the global growth story of JD,” Schultz said.

Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has hit retailers hard, JD Sports has been performing exceptionally well.

The group expects to post pre-tax profits of more than £1bn for the year ending on 3 February 2024.

JD Sports share price was up 0.091 per cent when markets opened this morning.