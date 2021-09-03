Hiring spree: JCB continues recruitment drive amid historic demand

JCB has announced 100 new jobs as its recruitment drive ramps up amid historic demand for its iconic machines.

The digger maker is hiring 100 welders for its factories in Staffordshire. The company will also welcome 15 recruits on to its apprenticeship scheme in September which has trained 70 welders in the past three years.

Mark Turner, JCB’s chief operating officer said: “Over the past five years, the number of welders in the UK has shrunk which presents businesses with a big challenge at times of high demand.

“JCB has been working very hard over the past few years to tackle this shortage,” he added, referencing the company’s training scheme.

The news comes as demand for JCB machines reaches historic highs with most products now sold out until next year.

In June, CEO Graeme McDonald said that the company had tens of thousands of orders on its books stretching into 2022. He said: “we have never seen anything like this in the 75-year history of JCB.”

To cope with additional demand JCB has recruited 1,350 new shop floor employees this year and handed permanent contracts to 1,000 agency employees.

