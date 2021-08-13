Jamie Spears will step down as Britney's conservator

The end of Britney Spears’ long-fought conservatorship is in sight after her father agreed to step down as conservator “when the time is right.”

In a court filing, Jamie Spears’ legal team wrote: “Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court.”

Once Jamie Spears officially steps back from the role he will no longer have control over his daughter’s finances, health, career or personal life.

Britney filed a petition to replace her father as conservator in July claiming that he had acted against her financial interests. She called for him to be charged with conservatorship abuse.

The 39-year-old singer told a judge that under her conservatorship she has been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from getting married or having children.

Jamie Spears has repeatedly denied accusations of wrongdoing. His legal team responded to the petition for his removal by saying he was forced to step into the role of conservator 13 years ago because Britney was “desperately in need of help” and has continued to serve “dutifully.”

In yesterday’s filing, Jamie Spears’ lawyers said he had been “the unremitting target of unjustified attacks” and did not believe “a public battle with his daughter… would be in her best interests”.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, said that news Jamie Spears would step aside was a “vindication” for his client. In an e-mail to the Guardian Rosengart described the news as a “another step toward justice” and urged Jamie to “step aside immediately.”

Rosengart said, “we look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate.”

