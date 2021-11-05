Opinion-in-brief: Why it’s time to ban the word “sustainable”once for all

Businesses talk about becoming carbon neutral, net zero, B corp. And acronyms are rife – from ESG to SDGs to Cop26.

Threaded throughout this jargon is a lot of noise to take in. This needs to change. We say that consumers can vote with their wallets for the businesses they like. But how can they do this if they don’t know what they’re voting for?

We need to decipher the jargon. Quorn were one of the first to add Carbon Labelling to their products and created a trend among their industry. Such initiatives must become a norm to provide environmental clarity.

The brands that are getting it right are shifting their communications from product-focused to solution-focused. The language must be transparent and near-term. Let’s ban the S word. Let’s stop talking about ‘becoming more sustainable’ and start talking about what this actually means.