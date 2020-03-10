Is 2020 the year to buy a holiday home?

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

If you’re looking to buy a holiday home abroad, a realistic budget can help you achieve your goal

If you’re planning to buy a second home overseas, it’s worth adding up the total cost of buying and owning a property. This will give you a realistic budget for when you start searching and it means you won’t have to miss out on the property of your dreams.

Investigate all the costs

Legal fees and property taxes add to the cost of purchasing a property. In addition, consider the ongoing costs of local taxes and maintenance. If you buy a managed property overseas, perhaps attached to a golf club or ski resort, you will have management fees to consider but this may take care of some of the other elements so check what is covered.

Understand the process

The house-buying process varies from country to country. Understanding what funds you will need and when can be very useful; some countries require immediate holding deposits and specific percentages of the property value for the overall deposit prior to settlement.

Manage the impact of currency costs and market fluctuations

The pound has been particularly volatile since the EU referendum due to the ongoing political uncertainty. In addition, international payments can incur fees which add to the overall cost. Different providers offer different rates and fee structures, so make sure when you’re getting quotes that you have the overall cost in sterling. A money transfer specialist can offer great rates and a range of convenient specialist services designed to help make transfers easy and affordable.

Specialist currency tools to manage your money abroad

If you’re buying a property, you can help protect your budget with a forward contract, which will fix a prevailing exchange rate for up to two years. (Please note, a forward contract may require a deposit.) With the right planning, a forward contract will allow you to secure your exchange rate long before you’re due to pay a house deposit, giving you some certainty on your budget.

Making your dream a reality

The expert guidance of a foreign exchange specialist to help you make your dreams a reality. That’s why we recommend currency specialist moneycorp, a company that has been helping customers buy property overseas for more than four decades. Volatile exchange rates may not be ideal, but there are plenty of ways to mitigate any impact it may have on large payments like house deposits. Your dedicated account manager can provide an overview of market trends and movements as well as a range of specialist tools to help you make the most of your money.

We recommend moneycorp because they provide guidance on exchange rates and a wealth of currency tools to manage your money when buying a property overseas. However far forward you are in the planning, moneycorp is on hand to help you choose the solution that is right for you. With a moneycorp account, you will have access to:

Great rates on 120+ currencies

Convenient online platform and mobile app to manage and track your payments

An automated Regular Payment Plan for scheduled costs

Tools to track, target and even fix exchange rates for major payments

Free expert guidance and support from a team of specialists

We have been delivering great value currency services for over 40 years and achieved Feefo 2020 Platinum award for consistently outstanding customer service. It is why we are partnering with City AM – visit www.cityam.com/talk/moneycorp-talk to find out more on how we serve the payment needs of global businesses, importers and exporters, online sellers and personal clients.

Click to sign up for a personal account