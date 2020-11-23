Irish PM: 'Outline' of a Brexit deal could be seen in days

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said today that the outlines of a Brexit trade deal may be visible by the end of the week with negotiations starting again online today.

Trade talks between the UK and EU had to be moved to Zoom, after a member of the EU negotiating team tested positive for Covid-19 in Brussels last week.

Barnier tweeted today: “After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today with [UK negotiator] David Frost and our teams. Time is short.

“Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal.”

Time is running short for both sides to close a deal before the UK leaves the EU’s single market and customs union on 31 December.

Talks remain deadlocked, with state subsidy regulations, which are a part of the level playing field talks, and fisheries the largest barriers to a deal.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, Martin was optimistic a deal could be almost done by the end of the week.

“President Ursula Von der Leyen did say to the EU leaders last Thursday night that there are texts now on all areas,” he said.

“I would be hopeful that by the end of this week we could see the outline of a deal.

“That remains to be seen. It’s down to political will. One must remain hopeful that a deal can be arrived at.”

Boris Johnson is still self-isolating due to his exposure with Covid, however he will be able to leave Downing Street on Thursday.

This has prompted speculation that he could make an impromptu trip to Brussels this week to potentially meet with Von der Leyen and sign off on a deal.

However, Downing Street is still bullish about walking away from talks if need be.

A Number 10 spokesperson said last week: “The Prime Minister set out that the weekend that he is keen to secure a deal with the EU, but not at the cost of our core principles of sovereignty.

“Significant issues do remain, particularly around fisheries and the so-called level playing field.”