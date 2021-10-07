Opinion-in-brief: London investors need to broaden their horizons

Britain has a world reputation for innovation and industry, founded on capabilities and expertise across its regions. London is the political and financial centre of the country, but whether it’s media in Manchester, or motorsport in the Midlands, the regions host many world-leading businesses.

Venture capital has a key role to play in realising opportunities outside of London, to tap the knowledge, industries, and lower costs which lay the foundations for success. Take Yorkshire for example, long a centre for metallurgy expertise and now home to companies like Wayland Additive, using electron beams for advancements in 3D printing of metals.

Private capital, used to operating within the M25, needs to get familiar with a nationwide approach.