Investment firm Fundsmith heads for liquidation as growth stocks continue to cool

Fundsmith has called on shareholders to vote in favour of voluntary liquidation as the investment firm feels the sting of a cooling market

The firm said it has sought the views of its largest shareholders and its professional advisors and believes that the proposals are in the “best interests of shareholders as a whole”.

Fundsmith has lost eight per cent of its value since the start of the year, according to analysis by the data provider FE Fundinfo, with investors taking out £1bn from Terry Smith’s flagship fund.

Rachel Winter, of the wealth manager Killik, told the Telegraph that the fund has struggled because of the fund’s preference for high quality and more expensive shares.

“Investors have moved out of highly valued ‘growth’ stocks, especially the technology sector, and Fundsmith has been a casualty of this,” she said.

Smith, CEO and CIO of Fundsmith, said: “We have always maintained that we would only run funds where we felt we had a particular edge that would allow us to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Whilst FEET has made a positive return since launch in 2014 it has fallen below our expectations and, unlike other fund managers who might seek to hold onto the fund for the sake of the fee income, we feel it would be in the best interests of shareholders to receive their investment back in cash through a liquidation of the portfolio and wind-up of the Company.”