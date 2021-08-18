US Epstein Investigators want to interview Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is a “person of interest” in the US investigation into the activities of Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A source familiar with the inquiry told the Times that Officials are seeking to interview Prince Andrew about his friendship with Epstein.

Earlier this month, Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a civil complaint against Andrew in Manhattan federal court. Giuffre says that she was abused by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and claims she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew in New York and London while 17.

She is seeking recourse against the British royal under New York’s Child Victims Act.

While Prince Andrew remains a person of interest to prosecutors in the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York he has repeatedly declined interviews with federal authorities.

Last year, US prosecutors sent the British government a formal request, known as a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) submission, asking for access to the duke.

The Prince maintains that the allegations against him are false and has said the incidents described “never happened.”

In 2019, the Duke of York stepped back from public life for the foreseeable future after his association with Epstein became “a major distraction” from the royal family’s work. Senior royals have reportedly said a return to his royal duties will be impossible now that he is being sued in US courts.

In light of the allegations Dame Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan police, said that an examination of the case was under way.

Prince Andrew’s case will be reviewed by UK investigators with Commissioner Dick insisting that “no one is above the law.”

