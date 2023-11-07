Introducing the Newest ESG Podcast: “Generationally Yours” Partners with CITY AM for a Sustainable Future

We are thrilled to announce a remarkable addition to our collaborative network – the partnership with the “Generationally Yours” podcast, the numero uno ESG podcast in the arena. This dynamic podcast has set a benchmark in delving into sustainability, real estate, and tech landscapes, drawing a narrative that binds different generations together.

“Generationally Yours” has a distinctive knack for engaging in conversations that matter. It brings to the forefront discussions centered around sustainable practices, tech innovations in real estate, and the essence of inter-generational dialogue in shaping a resilient future. Their vision aligns seamlessly with the ethos of CITY AM, fostering a culture of informed dialogue and collective growth.

The dynamic duo steering the “Generationally Yours” podcast includes the trailblazing Joseph Michael Daniels, a global frontrunner in sustainable technology and a seasoned entrepreneur. With an illustrious journey that encapsulates building the first net zero connected buildings across four continents being recognised as Forbes 30under 30 for his global work in sustainability and raising a whopping £40 million, all before the age of 30, Joseph’s narrative is as inspiring as it is impactful. His transition from facing homelessness at 15 to being lauded by the UN, and from winning accolades at the London Film Awards to establishing ELIXR, a next-gen incubator for social impact ventures, is a testament to his indomitable spirit and visionary leadership.

His co-host, Catalina Valentino, CEO & Co-Founder of ELIXR, an ESG-centric venture builder committed to nurturing companies tackling crucial issues across a spectrum of sectors including AI, decarbonization, and policy. Her vision aligns with creating a sustainable planet, a mission further amplified through her advisory role at the Una Terra Impact Venture Capital Fund, which is notably contributing to significant reductions in global emissions and plastic waste. With a Gen-Z perspective, Catalina brings a fresh, diverse lens to the podcast, resonating especially with young listeners embarking on their entrepreneurial journeys. One of the most compelling facets of Generationally Yours is its direct engagement with Gen Z listeners, who are at the precipice of entering the corporate and entrepreneurial world. This podcast serves as a beacon, guiding them through the intricacies of modern business landscapes with a ‘values-first’ approach. It not only educates but inspires the young minds to harbour a sustainability-centric outlook as they carve their niches in the professional realm.



Subscribe to today and tune into a realm of sustainability and business insights

The partnership epitomises a fusion of values, expertise, and the shared goal of fostering a culture of awareness and responsible business. Through this collaboration, we aim to broaden the horizon of discussions and create a platform where ideas fostering sustainability and ethical business practices reverberate across generations.



As we embark on this exciting journey together, we invite our community to tune into the “Generationally Yours” podcast. Immerse in the insightful discussions, and be a part of the movement driving change in sustainability, real estate, and tech dynamics across generational divides.Join us in extending a warm welcome to the Generationally Yours, and stay tuned for a series of enlightening dialogues that promise to reshape the way we perceive business, sustainability, and the collective road ahead.