International Energy Products’s export strength earns King’s Award for Enterprise

Sheffield-based International Energy Products (IEP), a manufacturer and stockholder of steel and specialised alloys, has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, cementing its position as one of the UK’s most dynamic export success stories in recent years.

The honour is the highest official award for British business and a significant milestone for the advanced materials specialist, which supplies corrosion-resistant superalloys to clients operating in some of the most demanding industrial environments in the world, such as the energy, defence, aviation and marine sectors.

Headquartered in the UK’s historic ‘steel city’, IEP supports customers with mission-critical materials designed to withstand extreme conditions, from subsea pressures to high-temperature aerospace systems. Founded in 2017 by CEO Emma Parkinson, it has grown from a one-person operation into the cornerstone of a five-entity manufacturing group with a global footprint. IEP’s capabilities sit within the wider International Group, which combines stockholding, machining, forging, non-destructive testing, and additive manufacturing to provide clients with a vertically integrated, turnkey service.

This latest accolade marks a new chapter in the company’s ambitious international expansion and in the resurgence of Britain’s industrial North.

Precision performance on a global stage

IEP’s recognition in the International Trade category comes follows an exceptional period of export-led growth, with around 70% of its business consisting of overseas trade. In the financial year 2022, the company exceeded its targets by 37%. In financial year 2023, that figure rose to 45%. Then, for financial 2024, IEP had posted year-on-year growth of 74% – its strongest performance to date.

Over that same period, IEP entered eight new international markets, winning 23 major contracts and clients overseas. Its international revenue is now distributed across four key regions: 20% in the EU, 20% in the Middle East, 20% in Asia Pacific, and 10% in the United States.

“This award recognises the long-term, strategic thinking, technical strength, and relationship-led approach that has defined our growth strategy to date. It’s also testament to strength of the manufacturing heritage and prowess long associated with the UK Ð and especially here in Sheffield Ð and demonstrates that we can still help lead the way in major international markets.”

Resilience in a challenging trade climate

IEP’s trajectory stands out all the more given the backdrop of global turbulence it has navigated since its inception in 2019. In recent years, UK exporters have faced a shifting regulatory landscape, currency pressures, and evolving tariffs, but IEP has more than sustained its momentum.

Sheffield-born, globally respected

At the helm of IEP’s success is Emma Parkinson – a founder-CEO who opted out of the conventional academic path to pursue hands-on experience in manufacturing. After time spent both recruiting for and working within the sector, she launched IEP in her twenties, initially running every part of the business herself, from operating machinery to managing the books.

Fast-forward seven years, and IEP is the lead company within a group that includes:

• International Precision Engineering

delivering complex alloy machining;

• International NDT Solutions

specialising in advanced testing and inspection;

Read more British businesses celebrated in third year of The King’s Awards for Enterprise

• International Forgings and Heat Treatment

supplying forged products to critical specifications;

• International Additive Manufacturing

offering cutting-edge 3D metal printing for industrial alloys.

Together, these businesses offer clients (including global names such as Aker Solutions and OneSubsea) a full-spectrum engineering and supply chain solution, all headquartered in the UK.

“We’re proud to maintain our roots in South Yorkshire while competing at the highest level globally,” said Parkinson. “Sheffield has a reputation built on steel. Our job is to continue that legacy, not walk away from it.”

What the King’s Award means

IEP is now licensed to use the King’s Award emblem for the next five years – a symbol Parkinson says will open doors and build further trust in overseas markets.

“Whether you’re bidding for contracts in defence, energy, or infrastructure, having this mark

of trust is a real assets,” she said. “It shows clients that you’re not only credible; you’ve been benchmarked at the highest level.”

What’s next?

With momentum building, IEP is doubling down on strategic growth across international markets. The business is investing in its infrastructure, people, and digitalisation – particularly to support expanding operations in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The company is also continuing to innovate, with additive manufacturing seen as a key enablers for future competitiveness in global supply chains.

Also a member of Make UK Defence and the British Manufacturing Consortium, and with ISO9001 and TUV certification across the Group, IEP is setting the standard for what modern British engineering can look like: specialist, scalable, and export-driven.

In a moment when policymakers are calling for a revival of UK industry, IEP sets a demonstrative example: one forged in Sheffield, and built for the world.

www.internationalenergyproducts.com