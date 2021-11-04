Insulate Britain block off Westminster as they protest in front of parliament

Climate protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked off Westminster, after the group glued themselves to main roads just outside of parliament.

The police have not removed the protesters and instead cordoned them off with tape and closed off Parliament Square.

Among the vehicles that Insulate Britain protesters blocked off was a van carrying insulation in an ironic twist.

It has been speculated that the Metropolitan Police have been unable to move the protesters as they do not have any adhesive remover.

They’re here! Insulate Britain have blocked two sides of the Parliament Square/ Westminster Bridge crossroads resulting in huge queues. Police stopping all traffic including bicyclists from going through. Absolute gridlock. Only way to escape the queue is down Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/wnqA5k9uzD — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) November 4, 2021

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the protest had stopped some MPs from making it to parliament, saying that the action is “totally unacceptable, this is interfering with democracy”.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: “This is an intolerable disruption caused by this group. It wreaks havoc on our roads, has disrupted thousands of journeys and and puts lives and livelihoods at risk.”

The eco group are demanding that Boris Johnson insulates all social housing by 2025 and retrofits all homes with insulation by 2030.

Insulation is needed in homes that remove their gas boilers – responsible for 20 per cent of the UK’s carbon emissions – and replace them with more environmentally friendly heat pumps.