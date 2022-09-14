Inflation dips slightly to 9.9 per cent as fuel prices sink

A general view of residential areas and streets on August 22, 2022 in London, England. The Bank of England has predicted the UK is likely to enter a recession in 2022, with soaring living costs heavily impacting households. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Inflation has dipped slightly to 9.9 per cent, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased by 9.9 per cent in the 12 months to August 2022, down from 10.1 per cent in July.

The rate of price increases rose 0.5 per cent in August 2022, compared to 0.7 per cent in August 2021.

A dip in motor fuel prices was the largest contributor to the monthly dip in annual inflation rates.

The slight dip in inflation would do little to abate the concerns of many struggling households, analysts said on Wednesday morning.

“While a decline in inflation, albeit minimal, might sound like an improvement, consumers cannot relax just yet,” Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, said.

Food and soft drink prices were still up 13.1 per cent on the year from August, an increase from 12.7 per cent in July.

“The good news is that inflation should not edge up much more from here following Liz Truss’s decision to freeze energy bills at £2,500 for the typical household this winter and next – a move that should shave several percentage points off CPI in the months ahead,” she added.

Inflation was still a “significant concern” for households, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said.

“Energy costs are still the biggest component of inflation, and while the latest announcement to limit the rise in the energy price cap is welcome, consumers still face higher bills in October,” she noted.

UKHospitality boss Kate Nicholls also said food price inflation continued to put pressure on venues across the country.

Positive news on inflation – after months of ever increasing figures, the rate of inflation came down slightly in August. But food price inflation continuing to rise – vital to tackle cost of doing business across food supply chain and hospitality — Kate Nicholls OBE (@UKHospKate) September 14, 2022