In winter, the great British pub offers ultimate comfort

The clocks have gone back and now the nights are coming early indeed. Sunset this week is around 4.30 pm. And the mercury is falling. My previous columns have dealt with outerwear as the temperature plummets, but there are other ways to stay warm this autumn and winter. One of these is the second home of so many Britons, the public house.

I no longer drink, so much of my time is spent rootling around for non-alcoholic lager and similar beverages — not always a satisfactory pursuit — but I remain a devoted adherent and advocate of the pub. It is a wondrous place when it is done well, an instantly convivial atmosphere for relaxation, celebration, conversation and cogitation. It can be all things to all men and women.

When it is dark and cold, stepping into a warm pub is an instantaneous transportation to a different world. Close your eyes and imagine for a moment: as the door opens you are suddenly greeted with the hubbub of voices raised in fellowship; there is an enfolding fug of cheery warmth, almost tangible and and laced with the hint of liquor; in an ideal world, you will make a smooth path to the bar, and swiftly be served with the drink(s) of your choice.

Most people treat pub outings as a group activity, but some — I am among them — enjoy solo visits to a decent ale house. For lone rangers, your needs are subtly different. A comfortable chair may be a higher priority, some perch or bench away from the maelstrom where one can rest and read. A few more words from friendly bar staff make a difference too, drawing you in as they do to the larger community of the pub.

We are speaking of cosy pubs, of which London has many. Again, we can all imagine some of the rudiments necessary: warmth, to be sure; wooden fixtures; frosted windows; the lighting just so. Just off the main road is preferable, if even just a few yards down a side street.

I am almost loath to name some favourites, as I do not want to see beloved haunts overwhelmed; but I am not so self-aggrandising that I imagine my influence to be that great, so I will venture a few names.

The Seven Stars on Carey Street is a pub par excellence, presided over by the formidable Roxy Beaujolais. It is a collection of rather rackety rooms with a staircase up to the toilets which should only be attempted by the stout of heart or the Dutch courage-infused. It is warm and inviting, the food is excellent and the martinis are superb (if not as cheap as once they were).

Another hidden delight is the Red Lion on Crown Passage, just off Pall Mall. Again, there are wood panels and aged bric-a-brac, and the bar area is not large. It is favoured by the financial mavens of St James’s for an after-work refreshment, and also by freemasons visiting Mark Masons’ Hall around the corner; but it has its quiet times too, and these are equally blissful.

For a third recommendation, I offer up Ye Grapes in Shepherd Market. Another modestly sized pub—perhaps the cosy tavern can never be a cavernous one—it is an oasis within an oasis, a traveller’s rest in the micro-climate of Mayfair’s Shepherd Market. Like any small pub it can be overwhelmed at peak hours, but that simply makes a seat more valuable and more highly prized.

Here, then, are a few examples, but others will have their own favourite. The importance in this darkening season is that they should be warmly lit but not bright, friendly but not cloying, vibrant but not sardine-like. The spirits will lift and the joy of life will return to the weary body we all experience in November. Now, after everything we’ve been through over the last 18 months, is the time to support you local. Find your favourite, and share it with your friends.