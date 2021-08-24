IHG announces new luxury hotel collection Vignette

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced its new luxury and lifestyle brand Vignette Collection.

The Holiday Inn owner hopes the Vignette brand will attract more than 100 hotels across the world over the next ten years.

It marks the sixth addition to IHG’s portfolio in the past four years with other luxury and lifestyle brands including Six Senses, Regent Hotels and Hotel Indigo.

The chain’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio boasts more than 400 hotels and 100,000 rooms and is the second largest in the sector.

Hotel X, situated in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, Australia and the Pattaya Aquatique hotel in Thailand, were the first to join Vignette.

IHG said it was aiming to target sites in sought-after urban and resort locations.

Keith Barr, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Our new Vignette Collection gives IHG a compelling way to welcome world-class independent hotels into our brand family, combining each property’s distinctive identity with the power of our global scale.

“As our first hotels in Australia and Thailand both showcase, each property is as unique as the next, and all will be endorsed by IHG’s trusted reputation for quality.”