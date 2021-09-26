Iceland elects Europe's first parliament with more women than men

In a historic election result, Iceland is set to become the first European nation to elect more women than men to parliament.

Women have won 33 of the 63 seats in the Althingi, meaning they will make up 52 per cent of the parliament, according to projections based on the final election results.

This marks an increase from the 24 female representatives elected in the last election in 2017.

Sweden and Iceland are the European countries to come the closest to the 50 per cent gender threshold, at 47 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively.

The election saw Iceland’s ruling left-right coalition strengthen its majority, led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir.

The coalition bolstered its total count of seats 37 in the 63-seat parliament Althingi, according to state broadcaster RUV.

This was down to a drive in support for the centre-right Progressive Party, while it appeared Jakobsdottir’s party, the Left Green Movement, would lose some seats.

Iceland does not have legal quotas on female representation in parliament but some parties have minimum gender thresholds for candidates.

Just three other countries – Rwanda, Cuba and United Arab Emirates – had more women than men in parliament, according to data organised by the World Bank last year.