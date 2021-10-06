Opinion-in-brief: hybrid work should become part of company culture

The past 18 months have been extremely transformative for our working lives. They have poked holes in the rigid tradition of presenteeism and prompted companies to explore new ways of working. With the return to London’s office, companies are under pressure to prove they’ve learned their lessons.

Spaces are being repurposed to foster better in-person collaboration. For employees, flex space gives the ability to satisfactorily choose between work and home.

Some employers are concerned about retaining company culture. But hybrid working can actually enable a strong ethos.

One excellent example is Organon, specialising in healthcare for women. They’ve used a new hybrid working pattern to ensure where and how they work is a formative part of their culture. Their 9,000 employees are excited to head back to offices.