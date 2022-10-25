Hunt and Cleverly stay as senior ministers as Sunak appoints cabinet

Hunt is now expected to deliver the planned Halloween fiscal statement next Monday, which is set to include a series of tax hikes and spending cuts.

Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as chancellor and James Cleverly is staying as foreign secretary, after Rishi Sunak cleared out nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’ Cabinet members on day-one.

Right-winger Suella Braverman is sensationally back in as home secretary, after being sacked from by Truss from the role last week for a sharing department documents with a Tory backbencher.

Ben Wallace, a close ally of Boris Johnson, has also been re-appointed as defence secretary, Grant Shapps has been made business secretary and Sunak’s leadership rival Penny Mordaunt has been re-appointed as leader of the House of Commons.

Nadhim Zahawi has been kept in Cabinet, but demoted to party chair, and Oliver Dowden is now Cabinet Office minister and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Simon Hart is Sunak’s new chief whip and Dominic Raab has been appointed as deputy Prime Minister and justice secretary, with more appointments set to soon follow.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was forced to leave as business secretary earlier this afternoon and was the first of a series of major Truss allies to be removed from Cabinet.

Fellow Boris Johnson and Truss allies Brandon Lewis and Simon Clarke have also been sacked.

Kit Malthouse and Ranil Jayawardena are out as education secretary and environment secretary respectively, while Jake Berry is no longer Tory party chair.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has quit as business secretary as Rishi Sunak begins his Cabinet reshuffle

Chloe Smith has also been removed as work and pensions secretary, while Alok Sharma has been let go from the Cabinet Office, but will still represent Britain at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

Who’s in?

Dominic Raab (Justice secretary)

Suella Braverman (Home secretary)

Simon Hart (Chief Whip)

Oliver Dowden (Cabinet Office minister)

Gillian Keegan (Education secretary)

Mel Stride (Work and pensions secretary)

Who’s staying?

Jeremy Hunt (Still chancellor)

James Cleverly (Still foreign secretary)

Ben Wallace (Still defence secretary)

Pennt Mordaunt (Still leader of the House of Commons)

Grant Shapps (from home to business secretary)

Who’s out?

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Business secretary )

Brandon Lewis (Justice secretary)

Wendy Morton (Chief whip)

Jake Berry (Party chair)

Kit Malthouse (Education secretary)

Ranil Jayawardena (Environment)

Chloe Smith (DWP)

Robert Buckland (Wales Sec)

Simon Clarke (Levelling-Up Secretary)

Alok Sharma, (Minister of State at the Cabinet Office)

Vicky Ford – (Foreign Ministry)

Rees-Mogg earlier today told The Telegraph that he would be willing to serve under Sunak, after previously calling him a “socialist” and criticising his record as chancellor.

It was expected that the Prime Minister would have sacked Rees-Mogg if he had not quit.

Sunak delivered his first speech as Prime Minister in front of Number 10 this afternoon, promising to fix the “mistakes” that were made by his predecessor.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives after taking office to make a statement outside Number 10 in Downing Street today

He is expected to keep Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, however not many other MPs are likely to retain their place in cabinet.

There is speculation that Sunak will appoint campaign supporters Dominic Raab, Steve Barclay and Mel Stride to senior Cabinet roles.

Sunak yesterday said he would appoint a Cabinet of “all talents”, suggesting that several Johnson allies and people from the right of the party will be brought into his top team.