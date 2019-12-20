HSBC and First Direct are down leaving customers unable to access online banking

HSBC and First Direct are continuing to experience online banking issues despite saying the problem had been solved overnight.

Customers were unable to access their online or mobile banking from around 8:30pm last night.

It resulted in a number of people taking to Twitter to vent their frustration with them unable to access funds just days before Christmas.

HSBC said last night: “We’re aware some customers are having problems using Online & Mobile Banking. We’re really sorry and are working hard to fix this.”

But by midnight claimed to have resolved the problem.

“Our Online & Mobile Banking services are now available again. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” it said.

However, they have since acknowledged this morning that they are still having problems, which are similarly affecting subsidiary First Direct.

Both banks have assured customers that everything is being done to allow them to access their accounts online or via the app as soon as possible.

However, neither have explained what exactly is causing the issue.

HSBC has said this morning’s problem is a “new technical issue” and tweeted in reply to a customer that “in doing a few residual repairs to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future, there are a few people who are having issues again”.