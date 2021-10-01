How to mix a martini fit for James Bond

With the much-anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die finally hitting cinema screens this week, I have been thinking an awful lot about the humble martini. Not only is it incredibly simple to throw together but the air of sophistication surrounding it will instantly put a smug smile on your face.

We know James Bond is a purist and likes a Vesper Martini with three measures of Gordon’s London Dry Gin, one of vodka and half a measure of Kina Lillet. But at Smokey Kudu we like to do things a little differently. Our SE15 Martini is a twist on the classic Gin and Vermouth Martini, replacing the vermouth with Sake. It’s inspired by the Saketini, which I believe was invented by Chef Matsuda San back in 1964. It only gained popularity in the 90s and it’s one of my all-time favourites.

The SE15 Martini is super light and refreshing, suitable for any season, and one of the best sellers at Smokey Kudu in Peckham. The Sake adds sweet, nutty notes to the drink and it’s definitely a little lighter than a Vesper Martini. Would Mr Bond enjoy it? We think so.

