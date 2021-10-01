How to dress like James Bond, the secret nonconformist of MI6

Today sees the release of the long-awaited new James Bond film No Time To Die. It is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007, and the pandemic caused it to be delayed again and again, leading to a great deal of importance being placed on its success.

“Who is your favourite Bond?” is as hoary an evening-in-the-pub question as they come. As it happens, I’m a heretic on this matter, believing as I do that Timothy Dalton, who wore the dinner jacket for only two films, was the best personification of Ian Fleming’ superspy. Other opinions are available. What is certain, however, is that Commander James Bond RNVR is an enduring style icon for millions of men. It is 68 years since the first book, Casino Royale, was published, and 59 years since the first film, Dr No.

So, how can men emulate their great hero? Although Bond may be old-fashioned now, with his cold and calculating approach to women and his indifference to death and destruction, let alone a lifestyle too dependent on hard liquor and fatty food, there is a degree of envy and awe in most of us, I suspect. As Raymond Chandler famously said, “Every man wants to be James Bond and every woman wants to be with him”.

We imagine Bond, of course, in the classic dinner jacket which somehow manages to work its way into every film. I’ve written before about the components of black tie and my advice stands, with the additional caveat that 007 goes for a very minimalist look: white pocket square, plain black tie, and only a boutonnière if it’s a rare outing for the white dinner jacket. But that is not a bad recipe. If you play it safe, you will rarely go wrong.

The ever-enterprising shirtmaker Charles Tyrwhitt has entered the publicity lists around the new film by calculating the cost of living like Bond for a day. Some of it may not detain us here — you may wish to spend £578,000 on an Aston Martin Valhalla but I have other priorities right now — but it does deal with matters sartorial. The list cites £9,450 for an Omega Seamaster Diver, £235 for Vuarnet Legend 06 sunglasses and £3,615 for a “custom-made suit”. But we can do better than that.

In fact, Bond’s clothing choices were somewhat eccentric, and heavily influenced by the preferences of his creator, Ian Fleming. We think of the early cinematic Bond in mid-grey suits, with a plain shirt and tie; the suits came from Anthony Sinclair on Conduit Street and the shirts were Turnbull and Asser. (Piers Brosnan, who opened his account with 1995’s GoldenEye, was dressed by Italian legend Brioni. I am not at all sure that Bond, or Fleming, would have approved.)

The literary Bond dressed much more simply. He wore two navy blue suits, one a tropical lightweight worsted wool serge, the other a slightly heavier alpaca or alpaca blend. By the standards of the 1950s, these were unusually lightweight but reflected Fleming’s taste: friends teased him that when his suits wore out he could simply take the buttons back to the tailor and have a new suit attached. Fashion has, however, caught up now and we are used to suits of a Bondian lightness.

There are times when we are reminded that Fleming lived in the Caribbean. Bond’s shirts were end-on-end sea island cotton (or else silk), and—are you sitting down?—short-sleeved. Now, short-sleeved shirts bring me out in an appalled rash, but Fleming liked to be comfortable and so transferred this quirky sartorial habit to his hero. Bond wore them with a black knitted silk tie, which would have looked starkly sombre (though I very much like such ties in a navy or dark claret).

The final kick against the pricks is in his footwear. Bond favoured well-polished black leather moccasins, which in 1950s society would have raised eyebrows. I still feel slightly caddish today when I choose loafers over Oxfords or brogues. Again, though, it was a matter of practicality: after all, if you’re going to do as much bed-hopping as 007, you can’t waste time with shoelaces.

James Bond was and remains an enviable fashion plate but we should take both courage and inspiration from his refusal to conform. Although it will be snowball season in hell before I wear a short-sleeved shirt with a suit, if you want to add a Bondian touch to your wardrobe, think less about what you see 007 wearing and more about why he wore it.

Style can walk in lockstep with practicality if you insist, so cast a fresh eye over your wardrobe. Maybe you want a plainer tie one day, or a lighter cloth for your suit. Perhaps you want to follow Mme Chanel’s advice and remove one item from your outfit before you leave the house.

As Tyrwhitt warns, dressing like Bond is not cheap. Nor is it simple. But if you use him more as a guidebook than a Bible, you may find you up your game a little, or else take a little diversion from your normal route. A change is as good as a rest.