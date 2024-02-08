How To Bet On The Super Bowl: Super Bowl 58 Betting Explained

It’s that exciting time of year again when the Super Bowl is close on the horizon, and everyone’s scrambling to put their ducks in order in time for the betting fest! But thanks to the loud buzz around Super Bowl betting and the sheer amount of coverage, it can be hard for newcomers to know how to start.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best sportsbooks offering Super Bowl betting opportunities, complete with their excellent welcome bonuses to get you started. We’ll also go over how to actually place bets on the Super Bowl starting from nothing so everyone can follow along.

Best Sportsbooks for Super Bowl Betting

How to bet on the Super Bowl

Betting on the Super Bowl is easier than ever in our modern world of online sports betting, so with our simple guide, you’ll be betting in no time!

1. Choose your sportsbook

First, you need to pick a reputable sportsbook with a sign-up bonus that suits you. We’ve provided a list of our favorite sportsbooks for Super Bowl betting above, and you can find details about their welcome bonuses below. If you choose one of our picks, you can use our links to go directly to the sign-up page!

2. Sign up

Now that you’re on your chosen website click the ‘join now’ or similarly labeled button to begin registration. This will require details like your state of residence, name, age, phone number, email, and potentially more. This establishes contacts and account tracking so the sportsbook can verify your eligibility for an account. You will also need to think up a secure password, and some sportsbooks might want a username. Don’t forget to input a promo code at this point if you need one.

After your account has been made, you’ll need to verify it at some point. That doesn’t have to be immediate, but it must be done before you can withdraw any winnings. The sooner you do this, the better.

3. Claim your bonus

You have your account. Now it’s time to claim that welcome bonus that lured you to this point in the first place. Each deal will be slightly different in how you claim it. Some will require a deposit to claim your bonus from the promotions tab, or you might need to make and settle a bet before your bonus funds are sent to you.

You can read through the terms and conditions of your bonus or check out the details of each bonus below to learn more.

4. Make your Super Bowl picks

Once you have your bonus funds in hand (or not, they aren’t necessary to make a bet; you might even need to make a wager before you can get them!), you can go on the hunt for those Super Bowl bets. You’ll find many different types, from moneyline and point spreads to a myriad of prop bets you never would have considered. Even if you know exactly what bet you want to place, consider browsing for a little to get an idea of your other options before committing.

After making your choices, you can add each wager to your betting slip, which will gather everything in one place.

5. Choose your stake and place your bet

The final step you need to take is choosing how much you want to stake and confirming your bet. You can’t place a bet if you haven’t deposited enough money into the account, so add more if you need to. You’ll also need to choose whether or not you’re using any free bets. Depending on the sportsbook, this might be a toggle on the betting slip or a completely different one altogether.

Check everything over before confirming your bet, both that it’s correct and to ensure you aren’t spending more than your wallet allows. Once you click to bet, you may be asked to confirm that you’re sure. Click yes again, and your bet will be placed! You can check on it from your account to track progress and even watch the live streamed match on some events.

Best Super Bowl LVIII Bonuses

These are the best deals we could find for people looking to get started betting on Super Bowl LVIII. These feature some of the best Super Bowl betting apps in the United States.

bet365 Super Bowl Bonus Code

When you sign up with bet365 and use the bonus code EBNEWS, you can claim one of two excellent welcome bonuses to find something that better suits your betting style! You can opt for a first bet safety net of up to $2,000 or $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 or more. Your bonus will not be credited to your account until your qualifying bet settles.

For the safety net, you won’t receive any bonus if your first bet is recorded as a win, and you must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify. You can claim the bonus from the promos tab once you’ve made your first deposit.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

CLAIM BET365 BONUS CODE HERE

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code

New customers at DraftKings sportsbook can claim $200 in bonus bets when they make their first bet of at least $5. You’ll receive your bonus funds immediately once you’ve placed the bet, no need to wait for it to settle. The bets will be credited to your account as eight $25 bet tokens. To claim this brilliant deal, click our link to reveal the DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PROMO CODE HERE

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Code

FanDuel is offering new customers who sign up in time for the Super Bowl an excellent welcome bonus to kick start their budding betting journey. You can claim $200 in bonus bets when you wager $5 and win on a new FanDuel account. Snatch up those bonus bets in time for the Super Bowl by clicking our link and revealing the FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM FANDUEL PROMO CODE HERE

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code

New customers to Caesars Sportsbook ahead of Super Bowl LVII can make their first bets in comfort with the welcome bonus up for grabs. If your first bet made through your Caesars Sportsbook loses, you can claim back up to $1000 of your stake in bonus bets. Just use the promo code ND1000 at registration and make your first bet within 30 days!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PROMO CODE HERE

BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code

Use the promo code NDBONUS when you register with BetMGM to claim $158 in bonus bets. Just sign up, deposit at least $10, and make a bet of at least $5 to instantly receive your bonus, regardless of the wager’s outcome! Bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt, which is more than enough to then wager on the Super Bowl!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

CLAIM BETMGM BONUS CODE HERE

BetRivers Super Bowl Bonus Code

If you use the promo code PLAYND when you register a new account with BetRivers, you can get a second chance bet of up to $500, depending on your state! Once you’ve made your account, get out there and make your first wager with the knowledge that, if it loses, you’ll get up to $500 of your stake back in bonus bets to try again! Only valid with a $10 deposit and bonus bets will expire after 30 days.

BetRivers Legal States

BetRivers is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

CLAIM BETRIVERS BONUS CODE HERE

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

How do you bet on Super Bowl 58?

Once you’ve signed up with a reputable sportsbook, deposit funds into your account. You then browse the sportsbook to find a wager you want to place, add it to your betting slip, and confirm once you’ve made all the bets you want.

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl 58?

The current favorite to win Super Bowl 58 is the San Francisco 49ers. The spreads vary a little between Super Bowl betting sites, but they currently sit at a margin of approximately 2.5.