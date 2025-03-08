How To Bet On Cheltenham – Betting Guide for Cheltenham 2025

How To Bet On Cheltenham

Cheltenham Festival is one of the year’s biggest events, attracting some of the largest crowds and featuring the best in the business. It hosts four days of top racing action with 28 races, including the iconic Cheltenham Gold Cup.

It is also one of the biggest and best events for betting, with bookmakers pulling out all the stops to appeal to racegoers and punters. So, if you want to know everything there is to know about how to bet on Cheltenham, stick with us right here at City AM as we guide you through! Keep reading for some history on the Cheltenham Festival, the best bookmakers, top betting options, making the most of your bets, the full race schedule, and plenty more!

The Best Sites to Bet on at the Cheltenham Festival 2025

An Introduction to the Cheltenham Festival

The most prestigious and iconic horse racing event in the United Kingdom, the Cheltenham Festival, is held each year in March. Dating back to 1860, the festival has evolved into a four-day event featuring iconic races and the best racers in the National Hunt. Seven races take place each day, with a feature race each day: the Champion Hurdle, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

But what sets Cheltenham Festival apart from any other race is its atmosphere, crowds, and top-class competitors. The event sees some of the biggest, best and most passionate crowds, trainers, and jockeys, all battling for their name to be featured on one of Cheltenham Festival’s elusive race winner roll of honours. It showcases the pinnacle of jump racing, and as a result, it has one of the largest impacts on the betting market that bookmakers have ever seen! With such close competitors, race wins snatched by the smallest of margins, and the best in the world descend to the racecourse, it sees millions wagered annually as punters embrace the excitement and high stakes that come with the Cheltenham Festival.

Pros and Cons of Cheltenham Betting

Pros Cons A huge selection of horse racing betting markets are available. So many markets and odds can be overwhelming. Lots of different bookmakers offer bets on Cheltenham. Limited to single bets at in-person bookies on the racecourse. Valuable betting promotions and offers. Competitive odds.

Methods for Betting On Cheltenham 2025

There are three ways for punters to place bets on the Cheltenham Festival: in person at the bookies, online at betting sites, and through betting apps.

🏇 In-Person Bookies

Whether on the course or on the high street, betting on Cheltenham at an in-person bookmaker is one of the best ways and is enjoyed by many! Over 200 bookmakers are present on the course during each day of the festival, allowing you to compare prices as you go. To get involved, simply place a cash bet, get your ticket printed, and return after the race to collect your winnings if your horse has won!

🏇 Online Betting Sites

Placing bets on the Cheltenham Festival at online betting sites is great for those who are not attending. It means you can easily compare odds across multiple bookmakers to ensure you get the best price for your bet. It also allows bettors to place exclusive bets that can not be placed at in-person bookies at the course, such as Lucky 15 bets, accumulators, and request a bet. To get started, choose from any of the bookmakers above and follow the steps below for how to bet on Cheltenham:

Click the link of the offer you want to claim to be taken to the sign-up page of your chosen bookmaker. Enter your personal details like your full name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create your login details and sign into your account to get started! Make a minimum deposit. Head to the Cheltenham betting section. Select the bets you want to place, and then confirm your wager.

🏇 UK Betting Apps

Betting apps are great for those who are on the go as they can be accessed from wherever you are, whenever you want. They allow users to pick up where they left off with no sign-in required and provide one of the best betting experiences. To download an app for betting on Cheltenham Festival, simply head to the app store on your device, search for the app, hit download and sign in to get started.

Top Five Bookmakers for Cheltenham Betting

There are some top bookmakers offering all of the latest offers and odds throughout the festival. To find out where is the best place for you Cheltenham betting, we have reviewed our top five bookmakers below.

1. bet365bet365

A well-established household name in the sports betting industry, bet365 offers a top platform for all of your Cheltenham Festival betting needs. Equipped with competitive odds and a great selection of offers, all on a platform that is fully compatible with desktop, smartphone and tablet devices, it remains a go-to by those attending the festival and watching at home. There are various top-quality live streams available showing lots of live action from the festival, as well as an in-depth live betting section to take advantage of.

A recognised and popular sports betting platform, Betway hosts one of the strongest selections of horse racing betting markets and features. When it comes to betting on Cheltenham, there is a variety of top odds available to claim ahead of the race and even during, thanks to the site’s impressive live betting section. The platform is easy to navigate and transfers seamlessly from desktop to mobile, ensuring bettors can take their Cheltenham live streams and bets on the go and do not miss out!

3. CopyBetCopyBet

A fan-favourite when it comes to horse racing betting, CopyBet offers a modern and attractive betting platform to bettors of all abilities. Whether it is your first time or your 20th time placing a bet on the races or the Cheltenham Festival, signing up is just as smooth as signing back in. Creating an account is easy, and so is finding what you want at the site, thanks to its user-friendly interface. Take advantage of a huge range of markets and competitive odds alongside live streams and more!

Offering both fixed odds and spread bets, Spreadex provides something a bit different for those betting on Cheltenham. Punters can expect an easy-to-use platform with a strong selection of Cheltenham betting odds and markets. There is also a range of Cheltenham betting offers available to both new and existing customers to help bettors get the most out of their time at the site. Live betting is particularly popular at the site, too, where punters can place and amend their bets according to the live action.

A veteran in the horse racing betting business, William Hill is known for its physical and online presence when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival. Its fully mobile-compatible site works seamlessly across devices, whether you are placing bets, checking on in-play ones, or watching via the platform’s live streams. Everything is easy to find on the website and app, with valuable promotions on offer across both. Signing up is quick and easy, just like performing transactions to ensure a top Cheltenham betting experience.

Top Betting Options for Cheltenham Festival

If you are wondering how to bet on the Cheltenham Festival so you can get the most out of it, we have taken a look below at a few of the top betting options and their entails.

Win Simply bet on the horse you think will win the race. Get it right to win! Each-Way Bet each way to cover your horse finishing in the top positions with a reduced payout. Place Bet on your horse to finish in the ‘places’, in 2nd or 3rd.





Exotic Bets Exacta – this involves selecting the 1st & 2nd finishers in the correct order.

Trifecta – correctly predict the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd finishers in the correct order.

Superfecta – predict the horses that will finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and fourth!

Quinella – select two horses to finish 1st and 2nd. As long as they are the first two finishers, in either order, your bet should win! Trainer Bet on who you think will be crowned top trainer at the Cheltenham Festival. Jockey Wager on one of the biggest accolades – who do you think will be the top jockey at the end of the festival? Accas Combine multiple selections into one big bet for potentially higher returns should each of your bets included win. Ante-Post These offers are available well in advance of a race, before markets open, and offer punters better odds and prices. NRNB Get your stake back if the horse you have bet on does not run in a race. BOG Get the best potential payout odds no matter when or what they were when you placed your initial bet. In-Play Place bets live during a race as it is taking place.

How to Make the Most of Cheltenham Bets

To help ensure you know how to place a bet on Cheltenham that will get the most for your money, we have some top tips to get you started!

Do Your Research

It is always worthwhile doing your own research before you place a bet on Cheltenham. This includes looking at the horses lined up to run and their recent form and past form in the event if they have run in it before. While you may only be wagering on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd, or 3rd, it is just as important to research the relevant trainers and jockeys. Winning horses can often all come from winning camps that are prominent names in the winner’s enclosure.

Look at the Weather

It is important to check the weather forecast ahead of a race, as this can have a direct impact on the ground and track conditions. The ground can be soft, good, or heavy, and all horses will perform differently on each. Giving yourself insight into these conditions can help you place a more accurate bet.

Keep an Eye on Changing Odds

In the build-up to the start of the festival and the races during, the odds that are available across various bookmakers will chop and change. This is often based on the fluctuation between favourites and can often provide opportunities to grab some limited-time odds and offers. Keeping an eye on the odds you are thinking of claiming means you can secure the ones you want.

Budget

One of the most important things to keep in mind when placing bets on the festival is to set a budget for yourself. Work out how much you can afford to spend betting, and make sure that you stick to this. Avoid chasing losses and spending more than you can afford and have already set out to spend.

Follow Tipsters

It can be beneficial to follow betting advice and tips from professional betting tipsters. These people will be experienced in betting on horse racing and keep up with all of the latest races, injuries, stats and more. Check out what tipsters are saying ahead of the event you are looking to bet on if you are after some inspiration for your own bets.

Compare Bookies

Always take the time to check out various bookmakers before committing to any selection. Odds, offers, and betting options can vary from site to site. Ensure that you are getting the best value for your money and the most ideal bet for you.

The Cheltenham Festival Schedule 2025

Each day of the Cheltenham Festival includes seven races and a feature race. The action gets underway at 13:20 and draws to a close at 17:20.

Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday 11th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 2m 14:00 The My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 14:40 The Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m abt 1f 15:20 The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 2m abt 4f 16:00 The Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 16:40 The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap) 2m 17:20 The National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Novices’ Handicap) 3m abt 6f

Day 2: Style Wednesday (Ladies Day) – Wednesday 12th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 2m abt 5f 14:00 The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase 3m 14:40 The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap) 2m abt 5f 15:20 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase 3m abt 5½ f 16:00 The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1) Abt 2m 16:40 The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap) 2m 17:20 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1) 2m

Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday 13th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 1f 14:00 The Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase 2m 4f 14:40 The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Listed) (Premier Handicap) 3m 15:20 The Ryanair Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 16:00 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 16:40 The TrustATrader Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f 17:20 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Sponsored by The JRL Group) Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145) 3m 2f

Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday 14th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 14:00 The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap) 2m 14:40 The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2) 2m 4f 15:20 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 3m 16:00 The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 16:40 The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase 3m 2f 17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f

*Feature race(s) of the day.

Day 1-4 Feature Races at Cheltenham Festival

If you are wondering about each day’s feature race, we have you covered. Below, we have taken a deeper dive into each race, including previous winners and what is involved.

Champion Hurdle (Day 1)

The most prestigious hurdle race on the calendar, the Champion Hurdle features the fastest and most skilled hurdlers in National Hunt racing. It is run over 2 miles and never fails to disappoint with its truly dramatic final surge to the finishing line. It is the highest quality race of its type, with many of the biggest and best horses, jockeys and trainers being champions. In 2024, it was State Man who was first to cross the line, earning Willie Mullins and Paul Townend another victory in the Day 1 spectacle.

Queen Mother Champion Chase (Day 2)

Another speed-focused event, the Champion Chase, involves Europe’s best chasers. It is run over 2 miles with large obstacles, including 12 fences to be jumped, where accuracy can often be the key to victory. Open to horses aged 5 and over, it has been dominated in recent years by top trainers Henry De Bromhead, Willie Mullins, and Nicky Henderson. The 2024 edition was no different, with another victory for Henry De Bromhead, the first since 2021, as Captain Guinness and jockey Rachael Blackmore crossed the line first.

Stayers’ Hurdle (Day 3)

Crowning the best long-distance hurdler in Britain and Ireland, the Stayers Hurdle has been a part of the Cheltenham Festival since 1972. It is 3 miles long, raced on the New Course, including 12 flights to be jumped alongside other smaller obstacles. It has some of the most famous names on its roll of honour, joined in 2024 by Teahupoo, trained by Gordon Elliott and with jockey Jack Kennedy.

Cheltenham Gold Cup (Day 4)

The most prestigious National Hunt race in the country, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, has been running since 1924. It involves 3 miles and 2 furlongs of gruelling racing over 22 fences. It has been won by some of the greatest, legendary names in jump racing history, including Best Mate, Kauto Star and Denman. The last two Gold Cup races have been won by Galopin Des Champs, trained by Willie Mullins, who will also be going for a third consecutive victory this year!

Responsible Gambling

When betting on events such as the Cheltenham Festival, it is important to gamble responsibly in order for it to remain a fun and enjoyable activity. The excitement of the festival can be tempting to spend a little more on your bets financially, as well as spending more time exploring all of the markets. Setting yourself a budget that you stick to and not chasing losses is vital. There are plenty of responsible gambling tools available at bookmakers to help support you, including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options. If you have any concerns regarding your gambling habits, there are plenty of resources and helplines available at betting sites, such as GamCare and GambleAware, that can offer valuable support and guidance when it comes to responsible gambling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What’s the top betting site for placing bets on Cheltenham?

bet365 is the top betting site for placing bets at the festival.

Are there bonuses available for Cheltenham 2025?

There are various bonuses available for new and existing customers looking to learn how to bet on Cheltenham.

What’s the recommended option for betting on Cheltenham?

We recommend always taking advantage of each-way betting markets when betting on the Cheltenham Festival.

What is the minimum amount for Cheltenham bets?

This can vary depending on the bookmaker but is often between £5 & £10.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.