Hotel Chocolat makes headway with digital pivot as revenue swells

Hotel Chocolat revenues have grown more than 20 per cent in the past year, suggesting the chocolatier’s pivot to becoming a digital brand is making headway.

The brand noted that some 70 per cent of its revenue for the 52 weeks to 27 June were pulled in through digital streams, as well as partners and continuity products.

Despite stores being closed for around six months of the year, in response to emergency pandemic measures, the group posted a profit before tax “ahead of market expectations”, as the figure swelled to £10.1m from £2.4m last year.

Its share earnings swung from a loss in comparison with a year prior, as the chocolatier secured 4.5p per share as opposed to a loss of 6.3p.

“These results show we have now evolved from a UK store-led brand to a globally ambitious digital-led brand,” co-founder and CEO Angus Thirlwell said.