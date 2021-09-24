Restaurants banned from taking staff tips under new legislation

Pub and restaurant workers will be entitled to all of their tips under fresh government plans, impacting 2m employees.

The government set out new legislation that would overhaul tipping practices on Friday, in a show of support for workers after their sector was hit hard by the pandemic.

Employers will be banned from withholding tips from workers. As it stands, bosses can currently choose to keep part or all of a discretionary service charge added to customers’ bills.

Chains to come under fire for keeping tips from waiting staff in recent years have included American diner chain TGI Fridays and Pizza Express.

The legislation will include a requirement for all employers to pass on tips to workers without any deductions.

What’s more, a statutory code of practice will set out how tips should be distributed to ensure fairness and transparency.

Workers will also be given the right to request information relating to an employer’s tipping record, helping them with employment tribunals.

Labour markets minister Paul Scully said: “Unfortunately, some companies choose to withhold cash from hardworking staff who have been tipped by customers as a reward for good service.

“Our plans will make this illegal and ensure tips will go to those who worked for it. This will provide a boost to workers in pubs, cafes and restaurants across the country, while reassuring customers their money is going to those who deserve it.”

UKHospitality had previously urged ministers to work with businesses on fresh legislation while ensuring workers would be fully rewarded for their hard work.

Many operators are hit with bank charges with customers tip by card, the trade body explained, ahead of Friday’s announcement.

“As well as this, many businesses employ external partners to ensure tips are fairly distributed among staff. With restaurants, pubs and other venues still struggling to get back on their feet at a time when costs are mounting for operators, we urge the government to continue to work closely with the sector before introducing new legislation,” a UKHospitality spokesperson said.