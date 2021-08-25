Venues ‘far from out of the woods’ on pingdemic 

The hospitality sector has called on ministers to “move more quickly” to resolve staffing issues.

Major food operations including McDonald’s, Nandos and Greggs have been forced to shut venues or take popular items off menus amid a shortage of delivery drivers.

What’s more, trade body UKHospitality has said pubs and restaurants are still being impacted by staff having to isolate despite legislation changing on August 16.

Double jabbed individuals who are identified as close contacts of Covid positive patients now do not have to self-isolate for ten days as long as they can get a negative PCR test.

However, businesses are still struggling with a “significant proportion” of the hospitality workforce not fully vaccinated yet, according to UKHospitality.

“Hospitality is far from out of the woods, with 60 per cent of staff aged 34 and under, a significant proportion of workers have not yet been fully vaccinated. We urge the Government to move more quickly and bring forward practical solutions, such as a test-to-release scheme for all individuals,” UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said.

She added: “Consumers have yet to feel the real effect of this through price increases, as they’ve been shielded by the temporary reduction in VAT, it’s crucial that this is made permanent from April to ensure the long term health and recovery of the hospitality sector.”

The sector has also struggled to fill vacancies after many workers from overseas moved back to their home countries in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic.