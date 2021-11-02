Hong Kong Racing Tips: Ho set to spice things up on well-drawn Grill

HONG KONG punters will probably be relieved to see mid-week racing resuming on the turf at Happy Valley, especially after the debacle on the all-weather surface at Sha Tin a week ago.

The locals have always been wary about the dirt surface at Sha Tin, citing so many variables to take into account, and they would have been proved right.

With seven of the eight races won by horses at double-figure odds, no favourites obliging, and leading jockey Zac Purton leaving empty-handed for the first time this season, it would have been a tough day for most.

One jockey who hasn’t found it hard to make money for his followers recently is Vincent Ho, who has seven wins from his last thirty-eight rides and has moved into joint fourth place in the jockeys’ table.

Ho, alongside Jerry Chau, is the only other jockey with a full book of rides on today’s eight-race programme and he will surely fancy his chances of extending his winning tally.

His best chance of success may prove to be SPICY GRILL, who takes his chance in the Plover Cove Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The five-year-old blotted his copybook with a slow start from an outside draw early last month having been an easy winner with Ho aboard over the track and trip in September.

The inside draw in stall one is a massive bonus to his chances, which favours horses on the ‘A’ track as they get to race on fresh ground along the rail.

Keep an eye on Ho’s ride Wealthy Employee earlier in the day in the Kam Shan Handicap (11.45am) over 1m3f. The bottom-weight looks to have been given a chance by the handicapper.

POINTERS

Spicy Grill 12.45pm Happy Valley