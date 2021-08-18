Brits to spend £51bn on city breaks this year

Holidaymakers exploring UK cities on staycations will spend a collective £51bn this year.

On average Brits are going on three city breaks this year and spending on average £414 on a holiday, according to the 2021 Travelodge City Holiday Index.

Holidaymakers will spend £17.08 more than the 2020 city break average spend of £396.92, according to the hotel chain’s survey.

Some 61 per cent of people are taking a city break, more than double in comparison to 2020 when just over a quarter (27 per cent) took a city break after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

One third (32 per cent) of the 2,000 individuals surveyed said they were keen to explore major cities without the large volume of tourists such as historic destinations Bath, Oxford and York.

London was the third top UK city Brits said they were visiting this year, after Bath and Aberdeen.

The capital topped the charts for Brits’ favourite city for history, gastronomy and shopping.

“As foreign holidays are on hold for many Britons this year and UK beach holidays are hard to find, our research supported with bookings data shows it’s the summer of 69 cities, as Britons are turning to a Citycation for some R&R,” Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said.