Holborn: Dominvs Group opens community garden after £250k investment

Real estate and investment group Dominvs Group has opened a community garden as the meanwhile use for its flagship Holborn development.

The group has opened Gaia’s Garden at its 61 Holborn Viaduct property project, following £250,000 investment.

The group, which owns the Dixon Hotel in Tower Bridge, said the garden was part of its strategy to put social value at the heart of its growth plans.

Free workshops, exhibitions, and events on the topic of sustainability will be on offer to Londoners at the garden.

The space was created through a collaboration with creative studio Play Nice and Culture Mile and the Foundation for Future London.

More than 200 young Londoners were recruited to help create the garden, as well as developing a programme of workshops and talks.

Temporary structures have been built with material sourced from nearby construction sites and will be redistributed across London when the project is completed, thanks to charity Urban Growth.

“This initiative shows how culture and commerce can work together to ensure the Square Mile is a fantastic place for to live, work and visit.

“Last month, we launched a brand-new Social Value Unit as part of our continued commitment to put community value at the very heart of our future growth plans and development schemes,” Jay Ahluwalia, senior director of Dominvs Group said.to build a hotel on the site

The group have recieved permission to build a hotel on the site but are staying open-minded about its future use.