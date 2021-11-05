Hogarth and Europe, review: A wild trip through the 18th century

The 18th century’s hold on the imagination is as strong as ever, with Hulu’s hit series The Great, and Netflix’s Bridgerton the latest to revive our fascination with tailcoats, corsets, wigs, and hoop skirts.

Now Tate Britain is hosting an expansive exhibition showcasing the comic, crass, and wonderfully tragic works by William Hogarth and his European contemporaries, offering a sweeping view of the political and artistic sentiments of the period.

It’s a busy spectacle, both in the sense that many of the paintings and etchings feature bustling crowd scenes – brawls, markets, drunken festivities – but also in the show’s somewhat cluttered curation. Displayed on richly coloured walls, ochre to forest green, duck egg blue and dusty pink, the paintings leap from Venetian canals to the streets of east London, to bedside congregations in an ailing master’s chamber, with no apparent through-line.

The 60 Hogarth paintings appear among other works by his contemporaries, enabling the viewer to understand his style and process in the context of the art of the Netherlands, Italy, and France. Many of the paintings are seen for the first time, on loan from private collections, such as Jean-Simeon Chardin’s still life painting The White Tablecloth (1731/2), borrowed from the Art Institute of Chicago, which bears striking visual similarities to Hogarth’s bedraped table in Marriage A-la-Mode: 6 The Lady’s Death (c1743) – a comparison afforded by their physical juxtaposition.

Many will be familiar with Hogarth’s magnum opus, A Rake’s Progress, a series of eight oil paintings produced between 1732 and 1734 charting events in the life of the titular fictional character, Tom Rakewell. A recent analysis via x-ray and infrared imaging revealed striking changes made by the artist, offering a glimpse behind the glorious parade of ruddy cheeks, wild glances, coquettish maidens, blushing or vomiting party guests, riotous street children, dogs eating from china plates, and grimacing clergymen.

Exhibition standouts include a portrait in red of one of Hogarth’s wealthiest friends and patrons, a bewitching Miss Mary Edwards (1742), which has not been glimpsed in the UK for more than a century, and an enjoyably vivid portrait of his house staff in his Heads of Six of Hogarth’s Servants (c1750-55) each of whom gaze passively out of frame, as if merely enduring this part of the job as a break from their labour

Hogarth is known as the “first great native English easel painter”. Through viewing his art alongside that of painters such as Canaletto and Etienne Jeaurat, we can see the greater informality and fluidity in his portraiture, as well as the birth of new ideas in art and science regarding the meaning of individual and personal freedom that had begun to emerge. If you want to learn more about the art of 18th century Europe, look no further – but do set aside a good couple of hours to truly absorb it all.