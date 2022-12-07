Here comes the sun: Government U-turns from farmland solar crackdown

Solar panels on farmland will not face further restrictions after the Government stepped back from proposals to clampdown on new developments.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey confirmed to a leading body of Westminster MPs yesterday that land judged to be moderate quality – capable of producing cereals and grass – could still be used for solar farms.

This meant that planning restrictions would not be expanded to ‘3b’ agricultural land, which would have meant 60 per cent of the UK’s farms would have been ineligible for solar panels.

Farmland is graded from 1 to 5, with higher quality sites graded 1 to 3a recommended only for food production.

Renewable projects are typically granted permission on land graded 3b to 5 – however, lower grade land poses problems for developments as the sites are often hilly and far away from towns and cities requiring extensive cabling for transmission.

This means 3b land has been highly attractive for newly proposed projects.

There were concerns within the industry that former environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena would impose restrictions on 3b land to boost food security.

Meanwhile, in his leadership campaign in the summer, Prime Minister Rishi Suank backed rooftop solar over further farms on agricultural land.

Speaking to the environment, food and rural affairs committee, Coffey said : “I’m not suggesting by default I want to put solar over every bit of 3b land. I think we do need to get that careful balance across that and make the best use of land.

“I’m more inclined about brownfield sites and certainly thinking through how farms and others can do a lot more self-energy production. I’m already conscious there are challenges about connecting to the grid.”

Coffey argued the would be a government review of land use, which would be published in the first half of next year, would take a “balanced” view.

Nevertheless, she recognised ramping up solar power was an essential target in the Government’s energy security strategy, with the UK targeting a five-fold increase by 2035.

She said: “But undoubtedly, you know, we have 14 gigawatts of solar now. Right now, the ambition within the energy security strategy is to raise it up to 70 gigawatts.”

Industry group Solar Energy UK described the outcome as a “victory for renewable energy,” arguing that solar panels could provide “farmers with a steady and reliable income, solar can promote food security by helping to keep them in business.”