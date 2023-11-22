Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Helping a professional services firm with sustainability consulting

PwC Japan relies on SIGWATCH to deliver expert sustainability consulting to its clients. Its comprehensive NGO campaigning data offers a unique insight into their business and the most pressing issues in their sector

BACKGROUND

Part of the PwC global network, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC (PwC Japan) offers a range of consulting and advisory services to help its clients develop their businesses and meet the challenges of a complex economic environment. Services span tax, audit and assurance, legal, forensic, deal advisory and sustainability. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm employs more than 3,000 staff.

BUSINESS REQUIREMENT

Through its Sustainability Advisory Practice, PwC Japan helps organisations in all sectors improve their sustainability performance – from strategy development and programme management through to sustainability disclosure. Eight years ago, the Practice invested in SIGWATCH to support its client work. Having access to NGO campaigning data is important, says Practice Lead Hidetoshi Tahara, because NGOs are the source of all sustainability issues – current and future.

SOLUTION AT A GLANCE

The Sustainability Advisory Practice relies on SIGWATCH’s unique NGO data to better understand the companies it works with and, crucially, the sustainability issues they face. SIGWATCH is also the tool it recommends to its clients, particularly for conducting materiality assessments.

SOLUTION IN ACTION

Whenever they start working with a new client, Hidetoshi and his team turn to SIGWATCH data. It enables them to build up a picture of the company and its competitors, based on what NGOs are saying about them, and to grasp the most pertinent issues in their industry sector.

Also, as Practice Lead, Hidetoshi is regularly asked to address PwC clients on corporate sustainability – and he relies on SIGWATCH to identify the latest issues and trends to highlight. Its one-of-a-kind data plays a prominent role in his twice-yearly presentations to PWC Japan’s clients and in his guest keynotes

RESULTS

A 360-degree view

According to Hidetoshi, SIGWATCH brings a whole host of benefits to PwC Japan’s specialist sustainability practice, but the 360-degree view it provides is its main strength.

“A lot is said and written about sustainability and ESG every day but no one, apart from SIGWATCH, provides the big picture,” he says.

“SIGWATCH offers a comprehensive overview of what’s happening in the corporate sustainability world rather than just a narrow snapshot.”

A look to the future

SIGWATCH also highlights emerging issues that could affect PwC Japan’s clients further down the line. “All sustainability issues start with an NGO warning. Looking at NGOs’ views helps us understand the issues that will be important for companies in five- or ten years time. In many ways, NGOs hold a mirror up to future society.”

The knowledge of an expert team

Hidetoshi sees the expertise of the SIGWATCH team as another significant advantage. He says that CEO Robert Blood often shares unique insights on NGO campaigning activity, which has recently included the relationship between NGOs and Japanese companies, with the PWC team and its clients.

Hidetoshi is so confident of SIGWATCH’s capabilities that, in the future, he plans to offer its data and insights as a service. This will involve partnering with SIGWATCH to provide regular local language reports to Japanese companies on the key sustainability issues they should have on their radar.

“For the past five years, Japanese companies have been lagging behind their European counterparts on sustainability, but many of

them are starting to catch up. I believe our challenge now is to push Japanese companies even further towards corporate sustainability, and we’ll use the power of SIGWATCH data to help us.”

Click here to get in touch and understand how SIGWATCH can help your business