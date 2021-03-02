Hedge fund manager suffered extreme stress before taking his own life

A hedge fund manager who killed himself last year had experienced a build-up of “high stress” over his job, health and the financial impact of Covid-19, his widow told an inquest.

Guy Rushton, 36, was found dead in a barn near his Wiltshire home last May, just hours after being classified as missing.

Rushton had worked at asset management firm Polar Capital, where he was the sole manager of the UK Absolute Equity Fund, which he founded in 2014.

Alannah Rushton, his widow, told the Wiltshire and Swindon assistant coroner that her husband had “experience high stress due to a number of factors,” and felt that he was unable to take time off as the sole manager of his hedge fund, the Times reported.

Alannah also said that he suffered with high blood pressure, which contributed to him being “extremely stressed at work”, and that the spread of Covid-19 made him feel “uncertain about the future” and “anxious about the value of his own money invested in the fund”.

The impending arrival of their baby in March last year made his anxiety worse, she added.

Rushton’s £292m fund had lost about £180m in value during the pandemic in April, and Polar Capital announced the fund would be wound up owing to “poor health of the individual fund manager,” according to the Times.

One day last May Rushton transferred a large sum of money to his wife’s account and made her his contact on Facebook in case of death. He then went for a walk and never returned, and was ultimately found dead by police in a barn.