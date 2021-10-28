Hedge fund investors could derail climate transition plans, says Shell

Switching long-term shareholders for hedge fund investors risks derailing the energy sector’s climate transition plans, warns Royal Dutch Shell’s (Shell) chief executive Ben van Beurden.

His comments follow both Daniel Loeb’s activist fund Third Point acquiring a $750m majority stake in the company, and pension fund ABP announcing its intention to sell its entire £12.7bn holdings in fossil fuel companies.

Third Point is calling for Shell’s break up to enhance its performance and market value, while ABP is divesting from fossil fuels to help contain global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees.

The chief executive told the Financial Times that recent developments were ‘disappointing’ and would not make ‘any positive difference’ as the global economy looks to divest from fossil fuels over the coming decades.

He was concerned hedge funds have a ‘different philosophy’ to Shell’s established investors.

He said: “We prefer to have long-term investors in our share base with whom we can talk about our strategy, who we can dialogue with on how to tune it up.”

van Beurden also stressed that Shell believed its integrated business model offered the best chance of success.

He argued: “Without companies like us, with our skills, scope and scale to convert the energy system to a cleaner and lower-carbon energy system, I think you can safely say the energy transition is going to be a whole lot more difficult.”

The company is currently under fire in the US – with president Gretchen Watkins testifying yesterday before a critical congress amid accusations oil companies mislead the public about climate change.

More surprisingly, Shell has also reported underwhelming financial results, as its adjusted earnings slipped 25 per cent to $4.1bn in its third quarter unaudited results.

Soaring wholesale prices for natural gas and multi-year highs for oil were expected to drive energy giants to profit bonanzas.

Instead, shareholders lost $477m in the period after raking in $3.4bn in the previous quarter.

The energy giant blamed earnings dive on “adverse one-off tax impacts”, alongside Hurricane Ida which struck the US over the summer and pushed lower production volumes.

On a more positive note, the energy giant’s net debt also shrank to $57.4bn in the quarter, while free cash flow increased to $12.2bn.

Shell has also reinstated an interim dividend of $0.24 per ordinary share today, following stakeholders’ losses.

It has also strengthened its climate commitments pledging to reduce absolute emissions from its own operations, known as scope 1 and scope 2, by 50 per cent by 2030 compared with 2016 levels.