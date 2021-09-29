Healthcare firm Cera to create 5,000 new jobs

Healthcare provider Cera has detailed plans to create 5,000 new jobs in the UK.

The digital-first healthcare-at-home company reached an initial goal of filling 10,000 jobs this year, months ahead of its schedule.

Now, it is recruiting for roles in frontline healthcare services including professional carers and nurses, as well as professionals in technology, finance and data roles.

The firm is offering a ‘golden hello bonus’ of £500 for new professional carers, applicable to employees who have joined since late August.

Cera co-founder and CEO Dr Ben Maruthappu said: “At the start of the pandemic, we set out to solve two of the most pressing issues facing the UK. Firstly, we wanted to reduce pressures placed on the NHS due to the pandemic by bringing more talent into the Care sector and, secondly, we wanted to offer jobs to thousands of people to help counter the unemployment crisis, allowing them to retrain and gain fulfilling careers in healthcare.”

“We’re enormously proud of the role we’ve been able to play thus far. However, this is just the beginning – in the short-term we plan to grow Cera further, and bring an additional 5,000 new professionals into the health and social care sector during a period of unprecedented pressure.”

The company delivers more than 40,000 healthcare visits to older and vulnerable people across the country everyday and has recorded more than 10m visits since the start of the pandemic.

