He had enough: Fashion designer Tom Cridland releases a 'F*ck Insulate Britain' sweatshirt

Fashion designer and singer songwriter Tom Cridland was so fed up with Insulate Britain’s ongoing campaign to block roads in and around London that he decided to release a ‘F*ck Insulate Britain’ sweatshirt and t-shirt.

“We are passionate about anything that we can do to combat the acceleration of climate change but we have been so disgusted by Insulate Britain’s actions over the past few weeks that we have just released a F*ck Insulate Britain sweatshirt and t-shirt, because we feel they are doing such damage to the reputation of eco activists,” Cridland told City A.M. this morning.

“They claim that they are trying to “save the human race”, yet all we can see is utter disdain for humanity and human lives in their actions,” he added.

“Their blocking of the M25 in September reportedly caused a woman to be paralysed. On another occasion this month they had to be physically removed from the streets of London, where they were blocking a sick elderly lady from getting medical attention that she desperately needed,” said an angry Cridland.

“Are they sorry for their actions? Far from it. In fact Insulate Britain mastermind, Roger Hallam, has said he would have refused to move for a crying woman trying to get her mother to hospital.

We are no longer going to sit and listen to how Insulate Britain compare people to Nazis Tom Cridland

Cridland continued: “Supposedly the reason they believe they can directly cause people to die or be permanently paralysed is because they think insulating your home is a matter of life and death… but Liam Norton, their leader, hasn’t even bothered to Insulate his own home!”

When this was revealed on Good Morning Britain two weeks ago, Liam Norton stormed off the set.