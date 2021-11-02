Half term boost for central London as footfall spikes

Central London benefited from a half term boost to footfall last week, with consumers willing to travel further out for a shopping trip.

For the week beginning October 24, central London saw a 19.4 per cent boost to footfall, compared to the previous week.

Footfall levels were down 14.5 per cent on 2019 levels, according to retail experts Springboard.

Springboard’s ‘back to the office’ benchmark showed a 13.5 per cent boost to footfall in central London office hubs, compared to the week previous. This was still down 19.1 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels.

Across the UK, all retail destinations saw a 11.1 per cent footfall jump, as shoppers flocked to high streets and shopping centres.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard said the increase in activity was the largest since the week before the late May bank holiday.

Shoppers took the opportunity to travel as “the increases in footfall in coastal towns, historic towns, Central London and regional cities outside of the capital were at least twice that in market towns,” Wehrle said.

“There were noticeable increases in footfall throughout the day from 11am onwards last week, and consumers were clearly taking the opportunity of the half term break to go out in the evening as the rise in high street footfall post 5pm was also significant,” she added.

The boost comes as retailers are preparing for the festive season and have reassured shoppers there will be plenty of products available despite supply chain issues.

A surge in footfall last week meant the gap from 2019 narrowed to -10.9 per cent across all retail destinations from -15.3 per cent. Overall, footfall was 34.8 per cent higher than in the same week in 2020.

There were concerns that city worker’s drift back to the office was slowing as Covid infections have risen recently.

Headlines speculating about the need for a winter lockdown are also thought to have deterred some.