Half of £45bn Bounce Back loans could be lost, Bank of England warns

As much of half of the £45bn paid out to small businesses in emergency support during the pandemic could be lost, the Bank of England’s regulation chief has warned.

Sam Woods, BoE deputy governor and head of the Prudential Regulation Authority, said taxpayers faced a “significant” loss from the state-backed loan scheme as he warned the toughest period was yet to come.

Read more: Government set to write off estimated £31bn of pandemic loans

Government relief schemes such as furlough payments and loan guarantees have cushioned the impact of the pandemic, but these are set to be wound down in the coming months.

Woods warned of a wave of insolvencies this year, adding that losses from the £45bn Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) was a “huge issue”.

“Firms which have been sustained by the government support and by all the loan programs and all of that, some of them will actually start to go bust,” he told a London School of Economics webinar.

“We feel good about what’s happened so far but in a way the tougher bit is coming. The government has pushed out a lot of the stress in time, but some will still come through.”

Almost £71bn has been paid out in government-backed loans since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Exclusive: MPs call for clarity on Bounce Back Loan replacement as lenders shut door on SMEs

Under the Bounce Back scheme, the government is liable for all of a bank’s losses if the indebted business collapses.

The large British banks collectively hold roughly £260bn of equity capital. Woods described this as a “fairly decent number”, but said it will come under more pressure this year as some corporate loans turn sour.