Gymshark: 'No imminent' plans for public listing as board bulked

Gymshark founder Ben Francis has said there are no “imminent” plans for a public listing of the athleisure firm.

Speaking at an event to announce US entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk joining the company’s board, Francis told CityA.M.: “What we’re doing is we’re just chatting to banks to educate ourselves of our options. Nothing imminent.”

The 29-year-old founder, who started the firm from his parents’ garage in 2012, said discussions on a float were focusing on “the next few years as we continue to grow.”

The Gen-Z favourite firm has been “aggressively” pitched to by investment banks, City sources told Sky News last month.

At the time, a Gymshark spokesperson said: “We regularly speak to financial institutions to ensure we are connected to the business world and we continue to learn.

“Any recent conversations we have had have been about introducing these organisations to Gymshark and our journey so far.”

The company hit a £1bn valuation just over a year ago and boasts customers in more than 180 countries.

Gymshark is pursuing a rapid global expansion, after opening a US head office in Denver last year.

Vaynerchuk – who runs Vayner Media – told reporters he had been interested in the apparel company for at least five years. “The [way the] brand was executing on Instagram was contemporary and rare for me to see during those days,” he explained.

The entrepreneur has been an early investor in social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Uber.

Gymshark’s Francis sold a 21 per cent stake to private equity General Atlantic in August last year.

Francis retains a controlling stake in the company, meaning he is one of Britain’s wealthiest young people. He is now in line for a fortune worth at least £700m.