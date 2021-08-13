Suspected gunman and five victims dead in Plymouth shooting

A gunman and five victims have died after a mass shooting took place in the Keyham area of Plymouth last night.

Devon and Cornwall Police released a statement confirming that two females and the three males, including the suspected gunman, had died at the scene. Another female, treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died later in hospital.

The spokesperson added: “The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Luke Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, said the attack was “unspeakably awful” and that he was “utterly devastated” to learn one of those killed was under the age of 10.

Sharron, an eye-witness who lives near Biddick Drive, described the terrifying incident: “Firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots – three possibly four to begin with.”

“This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting. He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the linear park up from the drive,” she continued.

Home Secretary Priti Patel responded to the news in a tweet. She said: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support.”

“I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs” she added.

The attack, which is the first mass shooting to take place in the UK for 11 years, is not believed to be terror related. The suspected gunman has been named by locals as Jack Davison.

