GSK beats expectations and revises profit outlook upwards

Pharmaceuticals giant GSK released better-than-expected results for the third quarter and revised its profit outlook upwards, after strong trading of its key drugs and vaccines as well as cost cutting measures, ahead of a spin off of its consumer healthcare business next year.

Turnover grew by 5 per cent to £9.1bn in the three months to September 30, outsprinting analysts’ expectations of around £8.7bn, and adjusted earnings were up 3 per cent to 36.6 pence per share.

GSK now expects its full year adjusted earnings per share to decline by between 2 per cent and 4 per cent at constant exchange rates, excluding any Covid product surges.

Pharmaceuticals sales rose by 5.5 per cent to £4.4bn, fuelled by strong growth from its new and speciality medicines.

The group’s vaccines arm also charted sales growth of 7 per cent during the quarter to £2.2bn.

Chief executive officer Dame Emma Walmsley touted “increased momentum” across the group’s consumer healthcare business, ahead of its planned split next year, and the group’s “continued discipline on costs”.

“This has allowed us to improve our full-year guidance and, alongside the progress in strengthening our research and development pipeline, reinforces our confidence in the outlook for a step-change in growth and performance in 2022 and beyond,” Walmsley said.

“We also continue to make excellent progress towards unlocking the value of consumer healthcare through a successful demerger in mid-2022.”

More to follow.