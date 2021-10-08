Groupon agrees to refunds and better customer service following CMA pressure

E-commerce giant Groupon said this morning hat it will improve its customer service and offer refunds to customers following pressure from the CMA, the competition watchdog.

The CMA launched the investigation into Groupon in April 2021, outlining on 9 August its concerns regarding the platform’s compliance with customer protection law, admonishing that if the firm failed to comply, it could face legal action.

The regulator found that several of Groupon’s practices potentially did not comply with the law, especially when it came to responding to customers’ complaints. The company often did not give customers alternative forms of redress such as refund and item replacement, but offered Groupon’s credits instead.

The CMA also highlighted its concerns regarding Groupon’s perceived failure to ensure accurate product descriptions, including availability and quality.

“So much of business relies on trust,” commented CMA’s chief executive Andrea Coscelli. “It’s essential that people shopping online receive what they ordered and are supported if things go wrong, quickly receiving any refund they are due.”

The e-commerce platform signed today a formal commitment to the CMA, ensuring that it will offer refund options to certain customers that were not given the option before, as well as it will acknowledge complaints within 24 hours and make sure that descriptions are correct.

“We welcome that Groupon has now committed to address concerns about customer service issues and ensure it is abiding by the law, so that people can feel more confident shopping online in the future,” added Coscelli.

Groupon was also found in potential breach of previous undertakings that were flagged by the Office of Fair Trading (OTF) – the CMA’s predecessor – in 2012.