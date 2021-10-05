Greggs share price surges 6 per cent as revenues near £1.2bn

Greggs has ambitious plans to double annual intake to £2.4bn over the next five years and has lifted revenue expectations for 2021 following strong Q3 trading results.

The bakery chain today revealed that like for like sales were up 3.5 per cent in Q3 compared to pre-pandemic levels with healthy levels of interest allowing Greggs to open 84 new stores this year to date, branch out into delivery and expand its range of vegan options.

In the third quarter Greggs opened three drive-thru locations and its first shop in London’s Canary Wharf with strong growth underpinning the company’s new target of opening 150 new stores in 2022.

In a statement Greggs said, “Despite widely reported disruption to staffing and supply chains, it is a credit to our teams that Greggs has continued to trade well over the third quarter.”

The bakery institution experienced particularly strong growth in August due to staycations boosting sales and remained in positive territory in September, with two-year like-for-like growth of 3.0 per cent in the four weeks to 2 October.

While the company is “confident” as it heads into autumn it “has not been immune to the well-publicised pressures on staffing and supply chains and we have seen some disruption to the availability of labour and supply of ingredients and products in recent months.”

Despite ongoing challenges Greggs assured investors that they can “expect the full-year outcome to be ahead of our previous expectations,” with revenue expected to be approximately £1.2bn.

Share price has surged by 6.75 per cent in the wake of the news, with stocks trading at 3,067 GBX.

