RedCat acquires The Coaching Inn Group for undisclosed sum

Former Greene King boss Rooney Anand has announced he will acquire The Coaching Inn Group under his investment vehicle.

Red Cat will take on the estate of 18 sites for an undisclosed sum.

The Coaching Inn Group operates historic coaching inns in market towns including in the Cotswolds, Peak District, Leicestershire, Staffordshire, and Cambridgeshire.

Chief executive Kevin Charity and chief financial officer Edward Walsh will remain at the helm of the pub company within RedCat as it expands.

RedCat acquired 42 pubs across England and Wales from Stonegate Pub Company for an undisclosed sum earlier this year after launching in February 2021.

“I’m delighted that The Coaching Inn Group is becoming part of RedCat. It’s a business I’ve long admired and Kevin Charity is a class act. I look forward to building our pub hotels business and building our business together,” RedCat executive chairman Rooney Anand, said.

Rooney Anand oversaw pub chain Greene King for 14 years until stepping down in 2019 when Merlin Entertainments boss Nick Mackenzie took over.