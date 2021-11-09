Tuesday 9 November 2021 10:00 am

Opinion-in-brief: Green Bonds aren’t a bubble - They will drive better ESG

David Greenbaum is Chief Financial Officer at CPI Property Group

As the value of ESG assets and the global issuances of sustainable debt continues to grow, so do fears that a bubble is forming. Indeed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently noted the scale of growth in ESG funds is “comparable [with] the private label mortgage-backed securities” before the GFC.

Green bond issuance volumes have certainly risen rapidly, but the question is whether this poses a problem?

You can try and parallel this growth to booms in other types of securities over the years, but the fundamentals are totally different.

Green bond financing has been a doorway to making real changes and improvements to corporate governance. With ESG now a hugely important factor in selection and prioritisation of investments, the ‘greenium’ for most issuers is a saving of 0 to 5 basis points, so valuations are not exactly overstretched.

Green bonds aren’t a bubble – they are the new biosphere for finance.

