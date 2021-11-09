Opinion-in-brief: Green Bonds aren’t a bubble - They will drive better ESG

As the value of ESG assets and the global issuances of sustainable debt continues to grow, so do fears that a bubble is forming. Indeed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently noted the scale of growth in ESG funds is “comparable [with] the private label mortgage-backed securities” before the GFC.

Green bond issuance volumes have certainly risen rapidly, but the question is whether this poses a problem?

You can try and parallel this growth to booms in other types of securities over the years, but the fundamentals are totally different.

Green bond financing has been a doorway to making real changes and improvements to corporate governance. With ESG now a hugely important factor in selection and prioritisation of investments, the ‘greenium’ for most issuers is a saving of 0 to 5 basis points, so valuations are not exactly overstretched.

Green bonds aren’t a bubble – they are the new biosphere for finance.