Grant Shapps expects Brits to enter US again in early November

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that while there is still no exact date for when the US will reopen its borders and allow UK tourists in, he expects it will happen from early November. Talking to Sky News, the secretary said: “They are still working through the technicalities of that.

“They’ve said November to us and obviously we’re working very closely with them because we would like to see that done so families can reunite, businesses can get together and people can go travelling again.

“So we think it’s certainly well due. We’re allowing Americans here, we’re recognising their vaccines.”

Shapps’s comments come after the UK Government decided to further relax restrictions starting from this week, scrapping the traffic light’s system and removing 47 countries – including South Africa – from the government’s no-go list. Peru and other six Latin American countries – including Colombia and Venezuela – will remain on it.

“Restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and levelling up this country. With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery,” Shapps announced yesterday in a press statement from the Department for Transport.

According to reports, PRC tests will be scrapped in time for half-term, with travellers being asked to pay £25 for a later test.