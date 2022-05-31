Govt: Don’t look at us, airlines and airports should make sure they have enough people

The government said it was up to airlines and airports to make sure they had enough staff.

The UK Government said it will not take blame for the ongoing travel mayhem, as issues lie with airlines and airports.

Transport minister Andrew Stephenson argued that the government was working alongside the industry to ease pressures but it was up to airlines and airports to make sure they had enough people to process the pent-up passenger demand.

“We are working with aviation sector in order to ensure that the queues we have seen at the airports are minimised and that disruption is minimised,” he told Sky News.

“It is for the airports to plan and recruit enough people in order to deal with the significant increases in people flying which we have been expecting for some time.”

Stephenson’s comments come a day after a government source blamed the industry for the ongoing labour shortages, which are causing queues, delays and cancellations at major UK hubs.

Passengers at Heathrow today complained of never seen before queues, while easyJet and TUI announced they would continue axing flights.

#Heathrow #Terminal3 security is a total shambles today. Can't remember seeing anything like this anywhere. Allow loads of time! — Colin Ellis (@blondecoluk) May 31, 2022

easyJet today cancelled an additional 42 flights after axing more than 200 during the weekend, while TUI announced it would cut six flights per day at Manchester airport until the end of June.

“The simple fact is that airlines and airports overcut staff during the pandemic, ignoring the fact that the billions of pounds of aid — including furlough — handed out by the government was meant to protect those very jobs,” the source told the outlet.

Earlier today, the government was accused of not being prepared for the rise in demand.

“We’ve been warning for months throughout the Covid pandemic that you can’t just let the airline industry and airports fall over, let them shed all of their staff, and then expect to get back on track when demand comes back after the pandemic,” shadow financial secretary James Murray told Sky News.

“We were warning about this, trade unions were warning about this, employee representatives were saying throughout the Covid pandemic ‘You need a sector-specific package to support the aviation sector’, and now we’re seeing what’s happened because the government hasn’t prepared for what would obviously come next.”

“Airlines were grounded for almost two years as a result of one of the most restrictive travel regimes in the world and with this in mind, the sector has had only a matter of weeks to recover and prepare for one of the busiest summers we’ve seen in many years,” added Airlines UK’s boss Tim Alderslade.

Consumer champion Which? urged both sides to stop with the “blame game,” as it is of “no help” to passengers.

According to Willie Walsh, IAG’s former boss and now at the helm of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), travel chaos needs to be put into perspective as it only involves a small amount of airports in the world.

“As airlines and airports try to rebuild, it is challenging for some of them … It will get addressed,” he told reporters during an industry conference.