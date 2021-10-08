Government to scrap PCR tests for holiday-goers in time for half-term

PCR tests are set to be scrapped in time for half-term, according to reports, ending what was a costly extra to already pricy family holidays.

The tests cost around £75 each on average, which could save a family of four more than £200 on their next holiday.

Travellers will be asked to instead pay £25 for lateral flow tests, sending a photo of their negative result two days after arriving in the UK.

Health secretary Sajid Javid wanted travellers to film themselves taking the tests amid fears that some were faking their results. A decision which the prime minister overruled.

No official date has yet been put on the testing change, though The Times reported that it will happen before school holidays begin on October 22, citing government sources.

It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps dropped 47 destinations – including South Africa – from the government’s travel red list on Thursday.

The secretary added that rules for those visiting the UK from 37 countries – including as India and Turkey – will become easier.

“I’m also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vaccinated status, […] treating them as UK fully vaccinated passengers,” he tweeted.

“The measures announced today mark the next step as we continue to open up travel and provide stability for passengers and industry while remaining on track to keep travel open for good.”