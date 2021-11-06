Government should embrace nuclear power to reach net zero says business group

The government should “stop pandering to the melodrama of eco-alarmists like Greta Thunberg” and “go nuclear and get fracking”, says John Longworth, chairman of the Independent Business Network (IBN).

The association of family owned and run businesses argues both energy sources could be key features in an alternative, cost-effective route to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Longworth criticised the government’s plans to raise taxes and rely more on “fashionable” energy sources such as wind power to reach its climate goals.

He believes this will “stifle competitiveness, drive away innovation and place extraordinary costs on an economy struggling to recover from the pandemic”.

IBN outlines that nuclear energy is the cheapest and most consistent low carbon source of electricity.

On a long-term cost basis, it is 65 per cent lower than gas with carbon capture and storage (CCS) and 36 per cent lower than onshore wind.

Consequently, it argues the government should prioritise the mass-replication of existing power plant designs, as done with EDF Energy’s Sizewell C where a 20 per cent cost saving is forecast.

Longworth said: “Nuclear may not look cuddly, but it’s cost-effective, green, safe, and secure. Unlike wind, we can predict, with accuracy, how much electricity will be delivered to the national grid on any given day.”

IBN also pushes the government to embrace fracking again and abandon its moratorium on the practice.

It considers importing gas over vast distances to be a key factor in driving up carbon emissions, which can also jeopardise the UK’s energy security.

Russia, one of the key suppliers of gas to Europe, has been engaged in energy disputes with the EU over recent months.

Longworth concluded: “With the business community recovering from the greatest peace time catastrophe it has faced, the Prime Minister needs to forego populist headlines and instead do what the science tells us. Businesses are counting on it.”

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has recently unveiled plans to significantly invest in nuclear power with the Nuclear Energy (Financing) Bill.